Winder Cremer

Pierre T.F. Riggs students Mesa Winder and Joe Cremer were named this week's Pierre Fine Arts Performers of the Week.

Theatre performers Mesa Winder and Joe Cremer were chosen as this week’s Fine Arts Performers of the Week. Here is their nomination from Mrs. Hodges:

Creating theatre during a pandemic is not easy. Cremer and Winder stepped up when it was decided that it was needed to move the live performance of the Pierre play to a video performance. They both jumped in ready to film daily practices, as they did not know when they would be able to have the whole cast together again. With practices being half in-person/half on Zoom, these students recorded the process. They have both shown great responsibility, leadership, commitment, ingenuity, creativity and patience. Creating and editing a video poses new and different challenges than live theatre. Cremer and Winder have spent many hours working hard and putting all scenes, bloopers and outtakes together. Mrs. Hodges is forever grateful to have people like Winder and Cremer in the crew.

