The Stanley County Buffaloes football team kicked off their 2020 season at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Friday night by taking on one of the top teams in Class 11B in the Winner Warriors. The Warriors proved why they’re one of the top teams in the state by defeating the Buffs 52-7.
The two teams traded momentum early in the first quarter. A touchdown run by Riley Orel of Winner was answered by a 75 yard scamper by Stanley County’s Evan Nordstrom. That was the lone score for the Buffs. The Warriors scored four more touchdowns to go into halftime with a 34-7 lead. They added a touchdown in the third quarter to go up 42-7, bringing about a running clock. The Warriors added a safety after the snap went over the punter’s head. They put the finishing touches on their victory with a final touchdown run by Aaron Gilchrist.
Buffs coach Max Foth told the Capital Journal after the game that there were some good things that happened in the game, despite what the score may indicate.
“It’s tough when you have the no. 1 rated team in the state coming into your house for the first game of the year,” Foth said. “We made some silly mistakes, but there were some positive things, too. Our young kids played well in spots, and our offensive line did some nice things. We just weren’t consistent enough to compete with a team that is that talented.”
A few of the bright spots include the performance of junior quarterback Lathan Prince, who made his first varsity start at quarterback after playing wide receiver the past few seasons. Prince threw for 133 passing yards, 117 of which went to junior wide receiver Gavin Irving, who made his first appearance in a Buffs uniform since transferring from Pierre T.F. Riggs. Junior running back Evan Nordstrom had 103 rushing yards and a touchdown. Trey Frost, Levi Stover and Nathan Cook all contributed defensively with seven tackles a piece.
Winner was led by a strong rushing attack. Sam Kruger led the way with 147 yards on the ground, while Riley Orel added 95 yards. Kaden Keiser chipped in with 61 yards rushing.
The Warriors (1-0) will take on another tough 11B team in St. Thomas More (1-0) on Friday. The Buffs (0-1) will take on the rival Chamberlain Cubs (0-1), who are coming into the game after losing to the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks 14-0. Kickoff for Friday’s game will be at 7 p.m. CT.
