The young and injury riddled Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers faced the top rated Winner Warriors in a gridiron battle at Bob Schroeder Field in Miller on Monday afternoon. The game was rescheduled from Friday due to weather.
The Warriors got on the board early and often. Senior running back Trevor Peters ran the ball in from 26 yards out to put the Warriors on the board with eight minutes to go in the first quarter. A minute later, junior linebacker Preston Norrid intercepted a pass from Rustler backup quarterback Peyton McDonnell and took it to the house for a 30 yard pick-six. Junior running back Sam Kruger, sophomore running back Kaden Keiser, and Peters all scored rushing touchdowns of 20 or more yards in about a three minute span to push the Warrior lead to 40-0 going into the second quarter.
The Warriors played their backups for the second quarter. Junior running back Evan Farner ran for a 17 yard touchdown three minutes into the second quarter. Junior running back Aaron Gilchrist scored on a seven yard touchdown run with three minutes to go to put the finishing touches on the Warrior victory. The Warriors won 56-0 by halftime via the 50-point mercy rule.
The Warriors improve to 8-0 with the victory. This week is their bye week. The Warriors will likely host a playoff game on October 24. The Rustlers fall to 0-8 in their first season of 11-man football. The Rustlers will travel to Mount Vernon to play the Mount Vernon/Plankinton Titans (5-2) on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Monday’s game was Senior Night for the Rustlers. They honored four senior football players in a pregame ceremony. Those players are quarterback Dylan McDonnell, running back Josh Lesnar, lineman Remington Harrell and lineman Spencer Yeaton. The Rustlers will not make the 11B Playoffs.
