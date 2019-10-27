The Sully Buttes Chargers football team hosted the New Underwood Tigers in the first round of the Class 9A playoffs on Thursday night in Onida.
The Chargers got out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Nick Wittler scored on a 40 yard run, as well as threw a ten yard pass to junior wide receiver Sedric Perkins. The Chargers kept up that moment with four more touchdowns in the second quarter, three of which came on runs by Wittler. The Tigers were able to get on the board when senior running back Owen Perry got in the endzone on a long run. The Chargers took a 42-8 lead into halftime.
Perkins kept up the Chargers momentum by scoring on a 75 yard kickoff return. That was answered by Perry’s second touchdown run of the game. The Chargers responded with their second kickoff return touchdown of the game, this time by senior tight end Grant Johnson. The Chargers put the final touches on their win when Wittler hit junior lineman Rafe Wientjes on a six yard score. The Chargers won 64-14 via the 50-point mercy rule.
Wittler led the way for the Chargers. He had 220 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. Wittler also connected on three touchdown passes. The Chargers had 277 rushing yards, and 378 total yards. The Tigers were led by Perry, who had 162 rushing yards.
The Tigers fall to 6-3, while the Chargers improve to 9-0. They will next see action against the Warner Monarchs on Thursday in the Class 9A Quarterfinals in Onida. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Chargers defeated the Monarchs 42-14 in the season opener.
