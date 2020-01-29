The Stanley County Buffaloes hosted the Sully Buttes Chargers at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday night. The Chargers were looking to keep their winning streak alive.
Senior guard Nick Wittler capped off a strong first quarter for the Chargers with a buzzer-beating three-point shot to give the Chargers a 24-15 lead. The Buffs responded in the second quarter by outscoring the Chargers 16-11. The Chargers took a 35-31 lead into halftime. The Chargers came out of the gate strong in the third quarter by outscoring the Buffs 21-12. The Buffs outscored the Chargers 15-13 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t quite enough. The Chargers came away with a 69-58 victory.
Wittler had a season-defining performance for the Chargers. He scored a game-high 40 points, 24 of which came in the first half. Wittler made eight of the Chargers’ 10 three-point makes. Senior guard Grant Johnson chipped in 12 points, while senior forward Quinn Jordre had seven points.
Buffs sophomore guard Lathan Prince tried his best to keep the Buffs afloat. He scored 26 points, 18 of which came from behind the arc. Senior forward Slater Tople had 13 points, while junior forward Charles Good Bird had 11 points.
The Buffs (6-6, no. 6 in Region 6A) will next see action against the two best teams in their region. They will play the Crow Creek Chieftains (10-1, no. 1 in Region 6A) on Thursday night in Stephan. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. The Buffs will host the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves (7-3, no. 2 in Region 6A) at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Games are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. CT.
The Chargers (8-1, no. 1 in Region 2B) have won eight straight games. They will end their four-game road trip this weekend with a pair of contests. The Chargers will play the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots (1-10, no. 10 in Region 3B) in Tulare on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. They will end the week against the Warner Monarchs (7-2, no. 2 in Region 1B) in Warner on Saturday. Games are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.