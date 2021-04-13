Sully Buttes assistant boys basketball coach Jesse Wittler and head girls basketball coach Mark Senftner both earned Coach of the Year honors in an announcement made by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association on Monday.
Senftner was named co-Head Girls Coach of the Year for Region 3. The Chargers girls went 10-11 this season, playing much of the season without Senftner on the sidelines, who was undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. Faulkton’s Chase Casper is the other Head Girls Coach of the Year for Region 3.
Wittler was named the Boys Lower Level Coach of the Year for Region 1-4. The Chargers boys varsity team went 9-12 this season.
