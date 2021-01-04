The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team took on the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines on Saturday in Selby in their first game of 2021. The Wolverines emerged victorious by a 48-21 score.
The Wolverines jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 18-2 at halftime. The Wolverines doubled up their point total in the third quarter by outscoring the Buffs 18-8 to take a 36-10 lead into the final quarter. Both teams played hard in the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines outscored the Buffs 12-11 to clinch the victory.
Senior guard Rachel Fiedler led the Wolverines with 20 points. Freshman center Jada Rossow and senior center Rylee Rossow each had six points.
Freshman guard Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with 10 points. Junior guard Taylee Stroup had seven points, while freshman center Cadence Hand had four points.
The Wolverines (4-1) will next see action against the Faulkton Area Trojans (4-1) in Faulkton on Thursday. That game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT. The Buffs (0-7) will play the undefeated Highmore-Harrold Pirates (5-0) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.
