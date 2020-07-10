HURON — A major shift in scheduling brought on by the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series event, which was scheduled for Aug. 22 at Dakota State Fair Speedway.
The series announced late Wednesday that the West Coast swing on the 2020 schedule would be canceled.
“After much deliberation and working through various scenarios, it was determined that it would not be feasible to host the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22 at Dakota State Fair Speedway in Huron and Saturday, Aug. 29 at Big Sky Speedway in Billings (Mont.),” the series officials said in a news release.
“It was an agreeable deal between them and myself,” DSFS track promoter Orville Chenoweth said of the decision to not hold the event. “They are doing a lot of moving around with their schedule. Billings (Mont.) got sold, so a first-time operator doesn't get the Outlaws. Then they cut out their West Coast trek, which included Rapid City and me.
Taking over the Aug. 22 slot on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car schedule will be an event at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo (N.D.) and day after the series makes a stop at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks (N.D.).
“They are going to Grand Forks and Fargo and Fargo is straight off to their next spot, so that way it eliminates another 600 miles for their teams,” Chenoweth said of the move by the series.
While disappointed that the nation's top sprint car series will not be making a stop in Huron this year, Chenoweth did announce Thursday that racing will still be held at DSFS on Aug. 22.
“I've got WISSOTA clearance to run WISSOTA late models, modifieds, Mid mods, street stocks and super stocks,” he said. “I'll run all five classes that we normally do and then we'll bring back the whole Dakota State Fair Speedway sponsors, fans and employees. We'll bring all that back for one race and see how it turns out and see what our chances of doing some races next year are.”
Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, which was going to sponsor the sprint car event, will remain on for the Aug. 22 WISSOTA event.
More information on the event will be announced as the date approaches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.