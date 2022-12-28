Tristan Spencer, Lincoln Schoenhard
Pierre's Tristan Spencer, left, and Lincoln Schoenhard practice against each other during Tuesday's practice at T.F. Riggs High School.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

As temperatures rise and snow melts away around the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas, local wrestlers return to normalcy with consistent practices to prepare them for upcoming duels and tournaments.

But because of varying snowstorms combined with Christmas break, the Pierre Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes have spent more time away from the mat than they originally expected.

Josh Rydberg, Lucas Colman
Pierre's Josh Rydberg, left, and Lucas Colman during Tuesday's practice.
Case Kolda, Spencer Sargent
Stanley County's Case Kolda, left, and Spencer Sargent face off during Tuesday's practice.
Rowdy Menning, Jaxon Ducheneaux
Pierre's Rowdy Menning, left, and Jaxon Ducheneaux partner up during Tuesday's practice.
Jerrick Walker, Addison Olson
Stanley County's Jerrick Walker, left, and Addison Olson play "Steal the Bacon" during Tuesday's practice at Parkview Gym.

