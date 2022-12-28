As temperatures rise and snow melts away around the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas, local wrestlers return to normalcy with consistent practices to prepare them for upcoming duels and tournaments.
But because of varying snowstorms combined with Christmas break, the Pierre Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes have spent more time away from the mat than they originally expected.
“It was kind of the beginning of a new season almost, just because we’ve been gone for so long,” Govs girls wrestling head coach Matt Thorson said on Tuesday.
The Pierre girls practiced a few times before the Holidays and then returned to action on Tuesday morning at T.F. Riggs High School. But by the time the Govs face their next opponent, it will have been nearly a month since they last did so.
Pierre’s previous matches took place from Dec. 9-10 when the girls and boys won their respective tournaments in Rapid City. Thorson’s team now prepares for a dual with Harrisburg on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.
“It’s a different type of grind, practicing versus having matches in a competition,” Thorson said. “So, by the end of it, we’re going to be ready to see some other competition, see some other opponents that we haven’t been wrestling every single day in the wrestling room.”
For the boys, they also haven’t seen opposing wrestlers since Rapid City. Head coach Shawn Lewis said during Tuesday’s practice that Pierre has only practiced four times in the last two weeks. Senior Josh Rydberg noted the long break was somewhat challenging because there weren’t coaches to push him in practice or during drills. But he found ways to keep himself active.
“I’ve been working out, luckily,” Rydberg said. “I hate just not working out because I feel like (I’m) stiff. So I heavy lift.”
The hiatus wasn’t all negative, though. Lewis said it gave his boys time to heal.
“We had some miss time with illness, and we had some injuries going through the room and some skin disease,” he added. “So time off was actually a really good thing, probably, for us.”
And while Pierre’s teams had time off, Stanley County participated in a quad event at Faulkton High School on Dec. 19. The Buffs lost all of their matches, falling to Faulkton Area, 48-25, Potter County, 37-36, and Redfield, 51-18.
Stanley County held its first practice since Christmas break on Tuesday, where head coach Ryan Knight described how his wrestlers adjusted to their extra days off.
Thanks to mother nature, Knight said the time off didn’t affect his wrestlers too much because they found “creative” ways to stay in shape, such as shoveling endless amounts of snow.
But freshman Case Kolda went the more traditional route, going to the gym every night for cardio. Overall, he said the lull had its benefits and drawbacks.
“I think there was a little bit of both,” Kolda said. “We’re definitely a little less conditioned than we were, but I feel like most people need that little mental break.”
Stanley County won’t compete again until Jan. 6 in the Mid Dakota Monster at Lyman Gardens, where more than 30 teams from South Dakota will participate, including Pierre, Lyman and Sully Buttes.
Knight expects his wrestlers to do well and wants them all to place, and Kolda added that, regardless of the result, the Buffs will walk away improved.
“We’ve got a young team, and I think the hard competition will make us better,” he said.
Because of a snowstorm, the Pierre boys’ duel versus Harrisburg was postponed from Dec. 15 to Jan. 3 with the starting time yet to be determined. Lewis expects those matches to be “fun” and competitive.
“We should win, but it’s supposed to be — it’s gonna be a good duel. (They have) some new faces there,” Rydberg said. “So we’re gonna have to just figure (it) out. We don’t know quite what to expect. But I think we’re pretty confident.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
