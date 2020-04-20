Yankton senior guard Cooper Cornemann announced on his Twitter account on Saturday that he committed to playing basketball as a walk-on at South Dakota State University.
Cornemann averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 steals per game in his senior season with the Yankton Bucks. The Bucks went 17-4 en route to the no. 1 seed in the Class AA State Boys Basketball Tournament.
Cornemann’s family has a history at SDSU. His father Dave wrestled at SDSU, where he earned a National Championship in 1984. His older sisters Ketty and Chloe each played on the Jacks women’s basketball team.
“We are extremely excited for Cooper to join our Jackrabbit basketball program,” head coach Eric Henderson said in a news release. “Cooper and his family have had a great history of success at South Dakota State, and I’m glad he decided to continue that tradition. Cooper has the ability to impact the game for many years, and we are looking forward to watching his success.”
Cornemann has had a successful career with the Bucks. He was named to the 2020 Argus Leader Second Five Team and the All-State First Team this season. Cornemann was selected to the 2019 All-State Tournament Team and the 2020 All-ESD First Team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.