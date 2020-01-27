The Yankton and Sturgis Brown boys and girls basketball teams competed in a doubleheader at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre on Saturday night.
The Yankton Gazelles’ varsity jumped out to a 13-7 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 26-14 at halftime. The Gazelles kept up their momentum in the second half by outscoring the Scoopers 27-15. They came away with a 53-29 victory.
The Gazelles were led by sophomore guard Ellie Karolevitz, who had 14 points. Senior forward Morgan Strahl had 11 points. The Scoopers were led by senior forward Sarah Janz, who had eight points.
The Gazelles outshot the Scoopers in field goal percentage but not in free throws. The Scoopers held a 36-22 rebounding advantage, but turnovers would be their ultimate downfall. They had 24 turnovers while the Gazelles had five.
On the boys’ varsity side, the Bucks jumped out to a 16-7 first quarter lead. They extended that lead to 32-12 at halftime. The Bucks kept up their momentum in the third quarter by outscoring the Scoopers 24-6. The Scoopers responded by outscoring the Bucks 10-2 in the fourth quarter, but the game had pretty much been decided. The Bucks came away with a 58-29 victory.
The Bucks were led by junior phenom Matthew Mors, who had 15 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore center Jaden Kral and senior center Hunter Krotrous each had eight points. The Scoopers were led by senior guard Marcus Myrick, who had 11 points and five rebounds.
The Bucks outshot the Scoopers in all shooting categories. They also held a 23-12 rebounding advantage.
The Bucks (9-2, no. 1 in Class AA) will play a pair of games this week. They will face the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (8-3, no. 3 in Class AA) on Thursday night in Sioux Falls. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. They will end the week by taking on the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (1-11, NR) in Yankton on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
The Scoopers boys (3-7, no. 16 in Class AA) will play a pair of games against Class A teams. They will host the Hill City Rangers (2-11) in Sturgis on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT. The Scoopers will play the St. Thomas More Cavaliers (10-0) in Rapid City on Thursday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.
The Gazelles (5-5, no. 7 in Class AA) will play one game this week. They will take on the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (6-6, no. 11 in Class AA) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
The Scoopers (2-8, NR) will play the Hill City Rangers (10-3) in Sturgis on Tuesday and the St. Thomas More (11-0) in Rapid City on Thursday. Tip-off on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT, while Thursday’s tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT.
