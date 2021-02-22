Chase Yellowhawk

Sully Buttes sophomore Chase Yellowhawk employs some takedown defense during a match against Shilo Mowry at the Lyman Quadrangular at the Raider Gym on Dec. 10. Yellowhawk placed fourth at 138 pounds at the Region 1B Wrestling Tournament in Groton on Feb. 20.

 Courtesy Darcy Halverson-Johnson

The Sully Buttes wrestling team had a pair of wrestlers compete at the Region 1B Wrestling Tournament in Groton on Saturday. A total of 16 teams had wrestlers competing.

The Chargers finished tied for 14th place with Britton-Hecla and Tiospa Zina by finishing with 16 team points. Redfield Area took home the Region 1B title after earning a team score of 263 team points, while Kingsbury County placed second with 136 team points.

Sophomore Chase Yellowhawk led the Chargers by placing fourth at 138 pounds. Senior Kash Weischedel ended his career by not placing at 170 pounds.

By virtue of placing in the top four in his weight class, Yellowhawk will compete at the Class B State Wrestling Tournament at the Barnett Arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City starting on Thursday. The Chargers will also have seventh grader Cateri Yellowhawk competing in the Class B State Girls Wrestling Tournament.

