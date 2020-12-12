The Sully Buttes Chargers wrestling team, fresh off a trio of duals in Presho on Thursday, competed in the Faulkton Invitational in Faulkton on Saturday.

As a team, the Chargers placed 11th out of 11 teams with a team score of 32 team points. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes won the Faulkton Invitational with a team score of 257, while Clark/Willow Lake came in second place with a team score of 163.

The Chargers were led by sophomore Chase Yellowhawk, who placed first at 138 pounds. Yellowhawk went 2-1, including pinfall victories over Faulkton’s Lincoln Dikoff and Potter County’s Brayden Schlacter. Senior Kash Weischedel placed fourth at 182 pounds. Weischedel went 2-2 on the weekend. He defeated Faulkton’s Tristan Baloun by pinfall, and Ipswich/Bowdle’s Kadyn Weisser by 8-1 decision.

According to SDHSAA.com, the Chargers are next scheduled to compete on Jan. 21 against Faulkton Area in Mobridge.

