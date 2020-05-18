The Oahe YMCA football program was selected to receive a $1,000 grant from Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors quarterback Garrett Stout, who was named the South Dakota Gatorade Football Player of the Year last December.
The grant is a part of the Gatorade Play It Forward initiative, which works with the Gatorade Player of the Year program to empower student athletes to provide resources to sports organizations in their community. All 607 Gatorade Player of the Year award winners have the opportunity to select a youth sports organization to receive a $1,000 grant to help the next generation of athletes obtain the benefits of their sport of choice.
Stout will graduate this coming weekend from Pierre T.F. Riggs High School. He set several school records in football, and was a part of three consecutive State Class 11AA Championship teams. Stout threw for 2,446 yards and 38 passing touchdowns, and ran for 1,564 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns in his career, according to his stats on the Gatorade Player of the Year website. He has served as an elementary school mentor and has volunteered locally on behalf of youth sports programs. He will continue his athletic pursuits on the South Dakota State baseball team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.