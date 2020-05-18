Garrett Stout

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior quarterback Garrett Stout looks for running room against the Tea Area Titans during a game in Pierre. Stout, with the help of Gatorade, awarded the Oahe YMCA with a $1,000 grant.

The Oahe YMCA football program was selected to receive a $1,000 grant from Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors quarterback Garrett Stout, who was named the South Dakota Gatorade Football Player of the Year last December.

The grant is a part of the Gatorade Play It Forward initiative, which works with the Gatorade Player of the Year program to empower student athletes to provide resources to sports organizations in their community. All 607 Gatorade Player of the Year award winners have the opportunity to select a youth sports organization to receive a $1,000 grant to help the next generation of athletes obtain the benefits of their sport of choice.

Stout will graduate this coming weekend from Pierre T.F. Riggs High School. He set several school records in football, and was a part of three consecutive State Class 11AA Championship teams. Stout threw for 2,446 yards and 38 passing touchdowns, and ran for 1,564 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns in his career, according to his stats on the Gatorade Player of the Year website. He has served as an elementary school mentor and has volunteered locally on behalf of youth sports programs. He will continue his athletic pursuits on the South Dakota State baseball team.

