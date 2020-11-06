Pierre’s John Young passed away in September, but his lasting impact and love of golf will be felt by the youth in the Pierre community.
The family of Young presented the Pierre T.F. Riggs boys and girls golf program with a donation of $1,500 last week.
The money raised and donated for the golf team was raised by the friends and family of John and Jason Young, who is the son of John. Jason told the Capital Journal that John was a huge supporter of youth golf.
“Most of us kids in the family played golf,” Young said. “He understood how much us kids gained from playing golf in Pierre. It’s money well spent.”
Jason Young is the head golf professional at the Red Rocks Golf Club in Rapid City. He was previously the head golf pro at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
The money donated is to be used by the girls and boys golf program. Govs golf coach Chris Swiden, Boyd Conzemius, Sharon Johnson and Pierre T.F. Riggs athletic director Brian Moser were on hand during the check donation ceremony at Riggs Gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.