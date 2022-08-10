The Pierre Youth Bowling League hosted its annual awards ceremony at Lariat Lanes on Monday, but league organizers found annual participation declining with a new season on the horizon.
Kids from both divisions, minor and major, received trophies and medals for their individual and team efforts in the league and at the state tournament in Brookings.
Pierre’s highest placement was first in the Boys Division II Scratch event, where it had three players finish in the top 10. Drew Bowman won the event with a score of 1,148, while his teammates Devin Binger and Taylon Nemec finished fourth and seventh, respectively.
Pierre also placed second in doubles, boys singles, boys D-II handicapped and the 700 Scratch.
Following the awards ceremony, parents had the chance to register their kids for another season or for the first time.
But the concern is that the youth bowling league is dwindling, leaving fewer kids participating, resulting in fewer adult bowlers down the road.
Coach Brian Oakland said he took 14 teams to last year’s state tournament, less than half the teams that participated nearly 15 years ago.
“You go back to the ‘80s when I was growing up and the early ‘90s, we had so many kids bowling,” Oakland said. “But then along comes hockey and then these traveling basketball tournaments and wrestling tournaments… There’s all kinds of things for kids to get involved with. There’s kids throwing darts and playing pool now in leagues, and all of that kind of takes away from events like bowling.”
Other sports are not bowling’s only competitors.
“...You still have the kids who are just into their video games and stuff like that, not getting up and getting active,” Oakland said. “Bowling is a simple, easy, fun way to get up and get out and get active, too.”
Not only is bowling less demanding physically than sports like football and basketball, but Oakland also said it doesn’t require as much athleticism. This is partly why he’s been bowling himself for 42 years and his father for 60 years.
“Bowling is in my roots… that’s why it’s special to me,” Oakland said.
The same is true for the Colson family. Clayton is a member of the adult league, while his 14-year-old son, Gavin, plays in the major division for kids ages 12 and up.
Gavin finished last season’s 700 scratch event in Brookings with a score of 703. In Pierre’s youth league, he tallied the second-highest series and game, 741 and 279, respectively. Two achievements he accomplished in 2021 as well.
“It’s a lot of work to do that,” Gavin said. “I bowl two or three times a week in the winter for the most part during (the) season. So a lot of people don’t do that, but it’s fun.”
And while bowling may be simple to the casual player, competitive play requires more strategy than one might imagine.
“There’s a lot of things you have to use your brain for,” Gavin said. “It’s not just rolling a ball down the lane. You have to know the angle and what ball to use and how to use it to score good scores.”
A competitive bowler knows where they would be if they didn’t do the work.
“It’s (about) bowling as often as you can,” Gavin said. “If I were to go once every two weeks, I’d be half as good.”
But even his father admits that may be more than enough when the two compete head-to-head.
“I can’t beat him anymore,” Clayton said. “He’s bowled more at the age of 14 than I have my whole life.”
Clayton has been bowling for 25 years and enjoys that it requires more accountability than other sports. He said young bowlers couldn’t blame their failures on coaches, referees or parents — only themselves.
“You know when it’s your fault,” Clayton said. “You got to practice more. But if you didn’t win, then there’s somebody practicing more than you or they got lucky.”
The Colson family is an example of Oakland’s aspirations as the coach. He said bowling is something one can do from a very young age to old.
“It’s kind of my passion to get them started early, enjoy it for the rest of their lives and want to just keep improving their game into the adult years,” Oakland said. “I want people to bowl their whole lives.”
Despite the continual decline of participants, the 49-year-old coach has hope. Oakland said he hopes to double the number of kids this upcoming season, and he plans to do that by eventually putting flyers in the local elementary, middle and high schools.
Oakland adds that bowling is a great way for kids to make more friends.
Coaching young bowlers is one of Oakland’s passions, and the reason is crystal clear.
“If you give a young person some advice, and they follow through on that, and you see positive results in it, whether it’s anything else in life or in sport in some way,” he said. “To me, there’s nothing better than seeing the look on their face when they find out what they’re capable of doing and how they can improve their game or their chances to succeed in anything else.”
