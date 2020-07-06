On a weekend full of baseball, it was the appearance of a home town kid that caught the eye of those in attendance at Hyde Stadium.
In the top of the eighth inning, and with the Pierre Trappers down 4-1, Pierre’s own Peyton Zabel came into the game to pitch. Zabel hadn’t pitched in well over a year after recovering from Tommy John surgery.
As soon as Zabel came into the game, those in attendance leaped to their feet. In front of his hometown fans, Zabel felt comfortable.
“Hyde Stadium’s somewhere I’ve thrown a lot,” Zabel said. “Honestly, I was kind of nervous. I didn’t want to mess up in front of the home crowd. Once I got that first pitch out of the way, the confidence started flooding back. I started getting on a roll, and I got in that groove. Hyde is a special place to me. It felt good to be at home.”
The Trappers responded with the bats in the bottom of the eighth inning. They scored five runs, which was just enough to earn the victory. Zabel earned the victory on the mound for the Trappers after allowing one run on zero hits in one and one-third of an inning while striking out five. Colin Smith came in relief to get the save to clinch a 6-5 victory. Zabel, who had only thrown a relief outing a couple of times prior to Friday night, thanked the fans for their support.
“I love to see a full house here,” Zabel said. “The energy was awesome, and I think that was a big reason why we won. We were down early, and we didn’t have much energy. They supplied that energy, and that was a big reason for the win.”
Zabel told the Capital Journal that he probably could have kept going. A meeting on the mound with Trappers head coach Tanner Neale spelled the end of his night.
“We had an eye on the future,” Zabel said. “Coach Neale has my best interests in mind, so I was going to trust him either way.”
Zabel hit 99 miles per hour on the video radar. Zabel said he chocks that up to adrenaline.
The crowd on Friday night was approximately 550 people, the highest for the weekend for the Trappers. The Trappers lost the other two games 6-4 and 14-3.
The Trappers (4-6) played the first game of a three game series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Monday at the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark in Dickinson. The two teams will start a four game series against each other at Hyde Stadium in Pierre starting on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Thursday night’s game will be Tiger King Night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.