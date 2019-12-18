Grey Zabel, surrounded by family and friends in the T.F. Riggs library early Wednesday morning Dec. 18, signed a letter of commitment to attend North Dakota State University in Fargo.
Not only will Grey attend the college, but he will play football for the NDSU Bisons. He isn’t sure if he will be able to retain the number 74 he wore for the the Governors, but it doesn’t seem to be a big deal either.
Steve Steele, Riggs football, hockey and baseball head coach, is curious to see how the university will handle its new addition with the new rules for redshirts. A redshirt is allowed to participate in up to four games now, said Steele. He thinks there is a good shot Grey will get out there next year, and they will really see what he is made of.
“He’ll be just fine,” Steele said. “I think he’s a guy who is capable of playing at that high level. I don’t think he is just capable of playing, he’s capable of succeeding and starting at that level. I think that’s the really cool part about what he’s done. He started as a sophomore and really developed physically, mentally and emotionally over the last few years. And, he’s ready to take that next step.”
Steele thinks it’s a cool thing for Pierre too. He notes there haven’t been too many kids to leave the area to play Division 1 NCAA football. Steele thinks it will be neat to see how Grey stacks up at that level against that kind of competition.
“In general, coming from high school to college is always a little humbling,” Steel said. “Just because you are going from being a top-dog to being the freshman, bottom and one of the younger guys. I think it’s always a humbling experience. But Grey has a good mindset in being able to do that. I think he will be just fine with it. No matter who you are, it would be a challenge and if anyone says different, they are lying to you.”
Zabel’s parents, Mark and Tanna, along with his siblings, stood behind Grey as he signed the bottom of the one page document. They, too, think he is ready.
“I am very proud of him,” Tanna Zabel said. “He worked really hard, and he is excited. It’s a good football program and culture up there, and he’s ready to get to work. He’s going to do fine. I’m going to miss him. It’s hard to not have him around because he is my sunshine always.”
The Zabel family is also proud of the opportunity Grey earned; proud he is able to play sports at the college level.
“It’ll just be tough when Grey leaves home, because he’s very helpful around the house for us,” Mark said. “He’s a great kid, and we are very fortunate to have him around. But we are excited for the next phase in his life. The opportunity he gets to be a college student, first and foremost, and get to play the sport he loves, continue playing football.”
Both of Grey’s parents played college sports at Northern State University in Aberdeen. Tanna played basketball and competed in track and Mark played football.
“He’s fortunate,” Mark Zabel said. “We’re excited for the opportunity. Grey’s worked very hard to get to this point, and he’s very fortunate to have the opportunity to play college football. They have a very good program up there. They just have a nice tradition and culture up there.”
To make things easier, the Zabels have family in the Morehead-Fargo area, according to Mark, but that may not have made much difference because Grey said he knew NDSU was where he was going to go after the first time he visited. “Right away, the first time I went up there, I just kind of fell in love with it,” Grey said. “I knew it was the place for me.”
Grey isn’t sure what he is majoring in; something for business or a related field. In football, he will only play offense, as opposed to offense and defense in Pierre. He is planning to train to play center for the Bisons.
“I think I am set for offensive center right now,” Grey said. “If I grow a little bit I’ll probably transition into an offensive tackle.”
Grey thinks both football and classes will be tougher than high school, but his mom thinks he is ready. “He is matured,” Tanna said. “He’s ready for college, breakout on his own. Go the next step in life.”
Grey is looking forward to getting up there and being part of the brotherhood and culture and getting to play football for the next four or five years.
“I am excited to see him go and hopefully keep decorating his hand with some rings,” Steele said.
