Zanin signs to play soccer at USD

T.F. Riggs High School senior Janaina Zanin was the athlete in the spotlight, Wednesday, Nov. 13, at her signing to play soccer at the University of South Dakota next school year.
In front of family, friends, coaches and other staff, Zanin officially committed to play on the USD soccer team. When not playing, she will be studying toward her double major of business and marketing, along with a minor in graphic design.
Strenuous practices and playing will be a continuation of her team-supporting career so far, where she was a valuable team member for the Pierre Governors. Her studies will also be a continuation of her study ethic, from which she has earned at least a 3.7 grade point average and a membership to the National Honor Society.
Zanin has been playing midfielder. “Hopefully, that is what I am going in as at USD, but normally the coach will put you in where you will be the biggest help to the team,” said Zanin. Until then, she will stay in condition through Riggs track and field, and studio dance, as well as student managing the boys’ basketball team.
“A signing to a college of a Riggs student is always important, but this one is very important to me … as a father,” said Sidney Zanin, coach and father to Janaina. “Overall, I’m really happy with the USD program. As her dad, it’s a dream come true. She and her sister will play in places they want to go. I’ve always strove for a better life; don’t want to stop them from doing the same.” Janaina’s mother, Elizabeth, added, “She is my little one. Her sister is going to support her.” Sister Joana is already a college sophomore, also playing soccer at USD. Their oldest sister, Yutzil, is out of college and has a family, but also started at USD playing soccer.
Dan Snyder, physical education and track coach, joked, “I’m glad she’s out of here. Now my hair might start growing back.”
Taking the example, Janaina joked, “Thank you everyone for being here, even if it is for the food.” She then thanked her family, coaches, friends, but especially her dad.
Mark Malone, “a family friend and coach of Janaina since she was about eight,” told of when he first started coaching soccer, “and about 15 seconds into the first practice I was already doing it wrong. To you, Janaina, your dad won’t want me to say this, but soccer isn’t everything — at college have some other fun also.”
Dave Siebrasse, junior varsity coach, was the most serious. “She has been first class ever since joining the soccer program,” he said. He added that Janaina and Joana “will be a powerful tandem again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.