Jackson Mix

Oahe's Jackson Mix at the plate during the season opener on Tuesday. The Zap lost that game 3-0 against Nebraska and again on Wednesday in a tight 15-12 loss.

 Tom Plooster

The Nebraska Prospects outlasted the Oahe Zap 15-12 in game two of the franchise's inaugural home-opening series on Wednesday afternoon at Hyde Stadium.

The Zap held a lead through seven innings before losing and regaining it in an explosive eighth inning that tallied a combined 15 runs for both teams.

Kevin is a journalist product manager with Wick Communications. He has a bachelor’s degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

