The Nebraska Prospects outlasted the Oahe Zap 15-12 in game two of the franchise's inaugural home-opening series on Wednesday afternoon at Hyde Stadium.
The Zap held a lead through seven innings before losing and regaining it in an explosive eighth inning that tallied a combined 15 runs for both teams.
Nebraska regained the lead in the top of the ninth, scoring four unanswered runs to close out the game.
"We played a great game. A couple mistakes again. We were more aggressive tonight on the bases with the bats," Oahe head coach Jamy Habeger said. "A couple hit and runs worked out for us. Early on, we were aggressive, and I appreciate that the guys fought back."
Despite losing, Habeger was especially impressed with the resiliency of the offense in the eighth inning.
"They came and scored eight. We came right back and scored seven. A lot of fight showed in these guys early on in the season," Habeger said.
Oahe was up 5-3 with one out in the top of the eighth inning when Zap relief pitcher John Patty walked back-to-back Nebraska hitters. Colin Lynam's infield grounder to third baseman Yuki Gushi resulted in an error, scoring one to cut the Zap lead to a single run. Nebraska's Kaden Young followed Lynam with an RBI single to center field that tied the game at 5.
After Patty walked Nathan Cunningham to load the bases, a two-run RBI double to right field by Bodi Wallar gave the Prospects their first lead of the afternoon at 7-5, prompting a pitching change for the Zap.
Hebeger explained the decision to keep Patty on the mound until the Prospects took the lead.
"We had to get another guy heated up... I wanted him two innings, and he went two and a half,” he said.
Collin Quandee came in to relieve Patty but didn't fare any better, giving up four more runs to extend the Prospects' lead to 11-5 heading into the bottom of the eighth.
The Zap took advantage of sub-par pitching in the bottom half, loading the bases after three consecutive batters were hit by pitches and starting a seven-run rally. Oahe tied the game at 11-11 after Jackson Mix stole home when Gage Huffman got thrown out attempting to steal second base.
An RBI single to center field from Carson Trumpold that scored Trevor Segraves regained the lead for Oahe at 12-11.
"We've got some battlers on this team. It's just we've got to learn how to play together. A couple of communication mistakes on the bases tonight, but it's a new team, and we'll figure it out,” Habeger said.
Nebraska regained the lead in the top of the ninth after they loaded the bases against Quandee with no outs. An RBI double off the right field wall from Wallar scored one runner to tie the game at 12-12, and a single through the left side by Jackson Trout loaded the bases again before Quandee walked Jackson Meier to give Nebraska a 13-12 lead.
Another bases-loaded walk from Quandee with two outs extended the Prospects' lead to 14-12.
"I had faith in him to go out in that ninth inning and go after them," Habeger said about Quandee. "Maybe left him in a little long, but I had faith in him to go. He's a college pitcher. He just didn't have the accuracy tonight."
Starting centerfielder Brandon Huffman replaced Quandee on the mound, allowing the Prospects to score one more run on a wild pitch before getting the Zap out of the top half.
The 15-12 score would hold after the Zap came up empty in a last-ditch effort in the bottom of the ninth.
Zap starting pitcher Abel Anzaldua allowed two runs in five innings before Patty replaced him on the mound in the top of the sixth inning.
"He's usually a reliever in college, and we don't have all our pitchers, and he said he'd step up and start tonight," Habeger said about Anzualda. "I thought he did a great job on the mound. He gave us five good innings."
