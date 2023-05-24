The Nebraska Prospects shut out Pierre’s new summer collegiate baseball team, the Oahe Zap, 3-0 in its inaugural home opener on Tuesday afternoon at Hyde Stadium.
Despite the loss, Oahe head coach Jamy Habeger — who worked in the same capacity for the Trappers for two seasons — was pleased with the team's performance and effort in a game where runs were hard to come by.
"I like the team a lot. We put the ball in play — we just didn't put it in the right spots today," he said. "They played some good defense against us, and we played some good defense against them. It was a defensive battle for a little bit there. I was happy with the team. There was no quit in us at all, and that's how we need to be this season."
The Zap formed after the Pierre Trappers and the Expedition League collapsed in August 2022 due to multiple teams leaving for Independence League Baseball, which the Zap joined in November.
Before the game, Habeger was enthusiastic about unveiling the Zap to the community.
"I'm really excited. It's a new brand, a new ownership group. I think the city's really excited," he said on Tuesday morning. "We have a bunch of good kids on the team this year that are going to be excited to play in front of the city of Pierre."
As was the case on Tuesday afternoon, Habeger expects the Zap will be competitive in its first season in the Independence League and make a postseason run.
"I expect to make the playoffs at the end of the year. I expect the city of Pierre to have a great summer and enjoy the new brand of baseball coming here."
Starting pitcher Gavin Starcher anchored Oahe through six innings, allowing only one unearned run. Something even more surprising for Habeger because Starcher arrived in Pierre on Monday night after being delayed by hitting a deer on the road from Ohio before taking the mound on Tuesday without practicing with the team.
"I thought Gavin threw a great game," Habeger said. "He just showed up last night and got on the mound for us. I kept checking on him, and he kept saying he was alright, so we went with him and rolled with him.”
Habeger was especially impressed with how Starcher closed out the top of the second inning by striking out Charlie Mosser for the third out, stranding three Nebraska runners on base.
"I thought he got out of a jam there early and did a great job for us. I look forward to seeing him more in the future," he said.
After five scoreless innings, Nebraska got on the scoreboard first after an error from Zap shortstop Andrew Beavers on a bouncing ground ball off the Mosser's bat scored Bodi Wallar, giving the Prospects a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Daniel Clark took over for Starcher to begin the top of the seventh and quickly got into some trouble.
With one out, and runners on first and third, Zap second baseman Trevor Segraves fielded an infield grounder off the bat of Wallar and threw out Colin Lynam at home. Clark got out of another jam by striking out Nathan Cunningham with the bases loaded to close the inning without allowing the Prospects to score any insurance runs.
Nick Blessing came in to relieve Clark on the mound to start the ninth, allowing Kaden Young to single to center field before hitting Jackson Trout with a pitch. With two outs, Cunningham doubled to the left field warning track to empty the bases and extend the Prospects lead to 3-0.
Jackson Mix recorded the Zap's first-ever hit in the bottom of the second inning.
"It's special," Mix said of the franchise first. "It feels good to come out here and get it going with the guys. It didn't go how we wanted it to go, but it's going to be a good season."
Mix also hit the first multiple-base hit in franchise history, doubling off the right field wall with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. He advanced to third base on an error after Prospects' shortstop Cunningham overthrew first base when fielding an infield grounder from Andrew Beavers. But the Prospects would get out of the inning when starting pitcher PJ Loucks struck out Justin Ross.
Mix said quality at-bats and defensive plays in timely positions will be the key to getting back into the series with the Prospects.
"We had bases loaded, and (runners on) first and second and second and third a few times, and we just didn't put at-bats together at those times," he said. "I think if we can do that and make a few more plays in the field, I think we'll be just fine."
As for adjustments from Habeger, don't expect many going forward in the series against the Prospects.
"Since it is the first week, we just got to give a bunch of guys tries and put them in different spots and see what we got for the season," he said.
For Mix, who played with about a dozen other Zap players on the Trappers last season, the inaugural opener at Hyde Stadium lived up to the team's name.
"It was electric. The crowd was into it," he said. "It's my second summer out here in Pierre, so it's good to get back out here and see the fans get into it a little and have a good time. The kids, some of the team from last year — it’s just a good environment out here."
