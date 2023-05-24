Gage Huffman

Gage Huffman made a diving catch in the outfield for Oahe during the season opener on Tuesday.

The Nebraska Prospects shut out Pierre’s new summer collegiate baseball team, the Oahe Zap, 3-0 in its inaugural home opener on Tuesday afternoon at Hyde Stadium.

Despite the loss, Oahe head coach Jamy Habeger — who worked in the same capacity for the Trappers for two seasons — was pleased with the team's performance and effort in a game where runs were hard to come by.

Gavin Starcher started on the mound for Oahe on Tuesday, completing six full innings on the team's opening day.
Trevor Segraves fields a grounder on Tuesday during the season opener at Hyde Stadium. 
Nick Blessing closed for the Zap on Tuesday, giving up two runs in the top of the ninth.
Carson Trumpold at the plate for Oahe on Tuesday for the season opener at Hyde Stadium.

