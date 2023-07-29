The Oahe Zap ended their nine-game losing streak Wednesday following a 5-4 walk-off win over the Casper Spuds at Hyde Stadium to tie the series. But Oahe couldn’t get the series victory after losing to Casper, 9-5, Thursday.
That marked the fourth consecutive series loss for the Zap (15-38) since recording their first sweep of the 2023 season on July 10-12 versus the Fremont Moo.
Against the Spuds (32-19) Thursday night, in a game that lasted more than four hours due to roughly a 60-minute weather delay, Oahe led 5-4 after seven innings. But Casper scored five unanswered runs in the final two frames — four in the eighth and one in the ninth — to win the series.
In the eight inning, specifically, the Spuds scored those four runs on six hits, a sacrifice fly and a walk — all off of Zap pitcher John Patty. Patty pitched the ninth as well, where Casper added another run on one more hit. The right-hander was credited with his second loss of the summer.
“I thought John threw well,” Oahe head coach Jamy Habeger said following Thursday’s loss and then commented on Patty's eighth inning. “You know, he got a couple of guys. They blooped one to left, they blooped one to right and then that guy hits one to the wall, which happens. But then (John) came back and got them. Crazy things happen in baseball — I thought John threw fine. He just left that one (pitch) up and let that guy get a hold of it. But they didn’t hit him hard except for one time.”
For the Zap, they’ve seen this before where they have a lead but lose it late. On June 25, Oahe fell to the Spearfish Sasquatch, 14-5, at Hyde Stadium after being in front 4-2 after six innings. Spearfish used an 11-run seventh to cruise past the Zap.
Habeger described Thursday’s late-game loss as “eighth-inning woes.”
“It’s definitely frustrating,” Trevor Segraves, who played right field for the Zap Thursday, said. “I felt like we were pretty locked in the whole game. To lose it in the last couple of innings is kind of tough. Seeing as we had a late lead in the game, I was looking forward to our chances (of winning). It just didn’t go in our favor.”
Habeger believes the weather delay aided the Spuds and their starting pitcher Julien Abraham.
“We had faith that we were going to eat that pitcher up tonight,” Habeger said. “I think they got lucky with that rain delay because we were getting hot there on that first pitcher. We really could have opened it up on them. The rain delay helped them out.”
Casper outhit Oahe, 18-10, and the Zap drew seven walks, compared to the Spuds’ two.
Jackson Mix, Oahe’s second baseman in the series finale, led his team with three hits in five at-bats, including a triple. Segraves went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a fourth-inning double that temporarily gave the Zap a 4-3 lead.
“It was a 3-2 (count), I was kind of looking for something over the heart of the plate,” Segraves said, describing his fourth-inning double. “It’s one of those ones where you’re hoping for a fastball, betting on a fastball 3-2. I got my pitch and just drove it.”
Tyler Hoffman patrolled left field for Oahe, and he had two RBIs as well. His came on two sacrifice flies — one in the fourth and the other in the seventh. Hoffman finished with no hits in two at-bats.
Oahe’s designated hitter Trenton Duchscherer, who went 1-for-5 at the dish, brought home a run as well after doing so with an RBI groundout in the third.
Zap catcher Carson Trumpold and shortstop Kyle Memarian tied for a team-high two stolen bases. Segraves stole one base.
Right-handed pitcher Graham Young got the start for the Zap in what was the final game of his baseball career.
“Before the game started, when they started calling the lineups, I started getting emotional. And then, right when I threw the first pitch, I was emotional. I was trying to hold it together. I hope no one could tell,” Young said jokingly. “It’s been an emotional day, especially when I came out of the game. All the guys were greeting me at the dugout, so it was really cool.”
Through the first four innings, Young struck out one batter and allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk. Then, during the bottom of the fourth, a thunderstorm cell passed over the ballpark. Periodic lightning caused the game to be put on hold temporarily.
But even after an hour-long weather delay, Young convinced his head coach to keep him in the game.
“He asked me, and I was like ‘Oh no, let me go back out. (The weather delay) doesn’t bother me. I’m fine. I feel good,’” Young said. “I felt good the whole time I was pitching, so it didn't phase me.”
The decision to keep Young on the mound paid off for Habeger.
In his remaining three frames of work, the righty racked up four strikeouts while giving up just one run on three hits.
“My biggest thing I do is I pitch to contact. I throw strikes,” Young said. “And then, I’ve got some offspeed pitches I got them to roll over on, got a lot of outs. But they put the ball in play a lot. They’re a good hitting team — just staying in the zone and making them swing the bat is the key to being successful. They have to put it in play, and if they don’t, you’re successful.”
The Dothan, Alabama, native said pitching his final baseball game at Hyde Stadium meant “a lot” to him.
“It was awesome,” he said. “You know, the fans come to support every single game, so thanks to them. This is where it started, and this is where it ended. It’s pretty cool. I enjoyed it.”
Young said those last three sentences while getting emotional, and he explained where that emotion came from.
“It’s a day I’ve dreaded for a long time, but it comes for everybody,” Young said. “Baseball is a tiny part of everybody’s lives. And the main key is enjoying it while you’re doing it because time flies, and you don’t realize how much fun you’re having until it’s gone. You know, I’m happy, and I’m ready to move onto the next chapter of life.”
And that next chapter for Young will be attending nursing school at the University of South Alabama, just a few miles away from Spring Hill College, where he played the past two springs after spending his freshman and sophomore years at Coastal Alabama Community College.
“It was an awesome experience being here this summer,” Young said. “This is a great way to end my career. I’ve never been happier playing baseball in my life to be honest.”
After more than 50 games played this summer, the Zap began playing their final three matchups on Friday in a series with the Badlands Bigsticks (30-22), from North Dakota, at Hyde Stadium that will conclude Sunday afternoon.
Friday’s game started at 6:35 p.m., Saturday's will begin at 6:35 p.m. and the finale is slated for 5:35 p.m.
“This home series, we’re just going out to have some fun,” Habeger said. “Hopefully, people come out. The weather should be nice. And if we win, we win. It’s all about these guys getting better and having fun. I think a lot of guys have gotten better since day one.”
As of Friday morning, the Zap are 19.5 games behind the first-place Nebraska Prospects (25-9), meaning Oahe is not in contention for the League Championship Series.
Habeger said he would be without two catchers for the Zap’s final series of 2023 — Trumpold and Duchscherer — who are both returning to their respective homes. Habeger added that pitcher Gavin Starcher, who caught in college, would be behind the plate in all three games versus Badlands.
