Graham Young
Oahe's Graham Young pitched the final game of his baseball career Thursday versus the Casper Spuds at Hyde Stadium. He racked up five strikeouts in seven innings, but the Spuds beat the Zap, 9-5.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

The Oahe Zap ended their nine-game losing streak Wednesday following a 5-4 walk-off win over the Casper Spuds at Hyde Stadium to tie the series. But Oahe couldn’t get the series victory after losing to Casper, 9-5, Thursday.

That marked the fourth consecutive series loss for the Zap (15-38) since recording their first sweep of the 2023 season on July 10-12 versus the Fremont Moo.

Trevor Segraves
Oahe's Trevor Segraves went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs versus the Spuds Thursday.
Jacob Trusner
Oahe's Jacob Trusner played first base for the Zap Thursday against Casper. He finished 0-for-3 with a walk.
Trenton Duchscherer
Oahe's Trenton Duchscherer recorded a hit and an RBI in five at-bats against Casper Thursday.

