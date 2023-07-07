The Oahe Zap finished their series with the Nebraska Prospects Wednesday a day after the Fourth of July, but Zap fans didn’t have much to cheer about in the team’s last three games.
Nebraska swept Oahe after winning Monday’s game, 10-0, Tuesday’s matchup, 10-1, and Wednesday’s finale, 13-3.
“Yeah, that was a rough series,” Zap head coach Jamy Habeger said following Wednesday’s defeat. “You know, we just didn’t have a complete game. If our pitchers threw well, we weren’t hitting. And if we were hitting well, our pitchers missed their spots. But that was a good hitting team. We really need to play a complete game against them to compete.”
Oahe struggled at the plate for much of this series.
The Zap ended with just three hits Monday and struck out 15 times. Oahe’s Trenton Duchscherer had a team-high two knocks in three at-bats. Kolby Rich had the third hit for the Zap, and he finished 1-for-3.
On Tuesday, Oahe hitters tallied six hits and seven strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman led the way with two knocks in three at-bats, and Andrew Beavers drove in the team’s lone run with an RBI single in the fifth inning.
The Zap turned things around Wednesday, recording 11 hits and eight strikeouts at the dish. Jackson Mix went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the third and RBI single in the fifth. Preston Lau drove in a run after a single in the first. That was his lone knock in four at-bats.
But even though Oahe’s bats improved in the finale, they only managed to score three runs.
“We just need to hit more as a team,” Mix, who played second base Wednesday, said. “Like we have kind of — one guy will get a single, (another) guy will get a single, and then the next two guys will not put quality at-bats together. The whole nine needs to put a quality at-bat together, whether that’s seeing six or seven pitches, seeing what the pitcher’s got and making him throw more. Even that’s a quality at-bat. It doesn’t have to be a hit every time.”
“We need the whole nine to have more quality at-bats as a whole, and that will result in more runs,” he added.
Zap pitchers had their struggles versus the Prospects as well. They allowed 45 Nebraska hits in three games — 14 on Monday, 15 on Tuesday and 16 on Wednesday.
Gavin Starcher started for Oahe in the series-opener. In six innings of work, he struck out seven batters and walked one but allowed 11 hits and six runs (four earned). The Prospects handed him his fifth loss of the season.
On Independence Day, the Zap’s Graham Young recorded his fourth defeat of the summer after pitching seven innings. He finished with four strikeouts and two walks while giving up 12 hits and six runs (three earned).
Abel Anzaldua got the nod to start Wednesday’s affair. In 3.1 innings of work, he tallied five strikeouts and four walks. But Anzaldua allowed 10 hits and eight runs (six earned), giving him his fourth loss this season.
Similar to Habeger, Oahe pitcher Brady Glenn said the pitching staff missed their spots against the Prospects, among other things.
“We weren’t getting ahead (in counts), I feel,” Glenn said. “They got a lot of soft contact for hits as well. It was kind of going their way a little bit too. A little bit of freebies, like the walks, errors, all of that. I mean, that kind of killed us a little bit too.”
The Willow, California native also toed the rubber Wednesday, where he went 3.2 innings. Glenn struck out two batters while giving up six hits and four runs (two earned).
He gave his overarching thoughts on the Zap’s pitching in this series.
“I thought it was OK,” Glenn said. “There were some (Nebraska hitters) we pitched pretty well to. And then there were some pitches that we left up (in the zone), and guys were getting hits off of solid contact. But overall, it wasn’t bad.”
After allowing 15 hits per game versus the Prospects over the past three days, Glenn explained how the pitching staff can recover.
“We just got to come back strong,” he said. “We just got to minimize the freebies, like walks, hits, hit-by-pitches and things like that.”
Oahe’s defense also shot themselves in the foot versus Nebraska. The Zap committed two errors Monday, three more Tuesday and a season-high five miscues Wednesday.
“That’s not like us because we have a really good defense,” Habeger said. “Our pitchers are getting ground balls and pop flies, and we’re dropping them and missing them. That really takes an effect on the pitching. It (adds) more pressure with a guy on first and second rather than nobody on. Yeah, I just think the whole lack of focus in this series really affected us.”
Habeger shared his message to his players after Wednesday night’s loss, putting them at 8-28 overall and 3-6 in the second-half. Oahe currently sits in fifth place in the Independence League Baseball (ILB) standings.
“I just told them, ‘We just got to put emphasis on the game instead of the outside factors. If a team is better than you, step up to the competition. Don’t just let them beat you up,’” he said. “That was a good team, and we really didn’t step up. We were kind of lacking focus — I don’t know if the Fourth of July had anything to do with it, (but) we were just lacking a lot of energy this series.”
Overall, Habeger wants his guys to put this series in the past and focus on what lies ahead — a three-game set with the Sawtooth (Idaho) Sockeyes beginning Friday and wrapping up Sunday.
“We’ve had a lot of games like (Wednesday’s), and once we get down, we kind of stay down. Hopefully, we can reset and play a tough Sawtooth team,” he said. “That was the message as well. Flush it, reset, re-energize your bodies, get right mentally and physically and see what we got Friday night.”
First-pitch Friday at Hyde Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Oahe’s head coach previewed the series versus Sawtooth (26-7, 6-5 ILB), whose pitching staff has posted a 3.04 earned run average so far. Opposing batters have just a .204 batting average versus the Sockeyes as well.
“I expect a lot of the same as the Prospects — a good hitting team,” Habeger said. “I heard their pitching is really good, so we’re really going to have to step up our hitting. Our timely hitting has to be a key in this next series.”
