The Oahe Zap finished their series with the Nebraska Prospects Wednesday a day after the Fourth of July, but Zap fans didn’t have much to cheer about in the team’s last three games.

Nebraska swept Oahe after winning Monday’s game, 10-0, Tuesday’s matchup, 10-1, and Wednesday’s finale, 13-3.

