The Oahe Zap wrapped up their first-half of the 2023 season Sunday at Hyde Stadium with a 14-5 loss to the Spearfish Sasquatch.
Oahe led 4-2 after six innings. But an 11-run seventh by Spearfish put a dagger in the Zap’s side, and the home team couldn’t recover from it.
Those 11 runs came on five knocks, three walks, three hit batters and an error. Oahe used three pitchers in the frame — Daniel Clark, Colin Quandee and Jackson Mix, who was originally the team’s designated hitter.
“We just had guys coming in that were struggling to throw strikes. That was it,” Zap head coach Jamy Habeger said following Sunday’s defeat. “Daniel is a workhorse, a guy that works his butt off. He came out (and) couldn’t find the zone. We went to another guy — We just couldn’t find the zone.”
Both teams added a run in the eighth, as Oahe’s Tyler Traphagen scored off a fielder’s choice by Gavin Starcher that ended the inning and resulted in the final score.
Habager expressed his team’s frustration shown shortly after the game concluded.
“At the team meeting, it wasn’t a happy meeting,” Habeger said. “Yeah, it’s really frustrating when we fight so hard and get in a position where we could easily win this game, and we end up getting beat by nine.”
Zap infielder Trevor Segraves, who started at second base and later moved to shortstop, said Habeger calls the final three innings the “trap innings.”
“Those are the ones we need to look out for the most,” Segraves explained. “I feel like most of our losses have come from those last couple of innings. It could come down to focus or intensity, but we just need to straight-shoot it and work hard the whole game.”
In order to resolve these late-inning struggles, Segraves stated the Zap need to keep their intensity and focus throughout the entire ballgame. He pointed to Friday’s 15-13 win over Spearfish as a great example of this.
On top of a season-high total of runs Friday, Oahe also racked up a team-best 20 hits. Six different Zap players had at least two knocks.
Jared Heck (4-for-5) and Trenton Duchscherer (4-for-4) were the standouts from that night. Heck hit his first home run this summer and tallied four RBIs while Duchscherer had two RBIs and two walks.
“That’s us staying through for the whole nine innings,” Segraves said. “It includes our defense, it includes our at-bats. That’s just staying focused. You know, we’ve shown it in the past that we’ve done it before, and we’ll do it again.”
Oahe’s hot bats carried over into Sunday’s game, where the Zap tied the Sasquatch with 12 hits each. Four Zap players ended with two knocks — Jacob Trusner, Duchscherer, Traphagen and Tyler Hoffman.
Traphagen hit an RBI-single in the sixth, and Trusner had a double in the second. But perhaps the biggest knock came in the sixth as well.
With the bases loaded, two outs and Oahe trailing by a run, Segraves lined a double off the left-field wall. That clutch hit cleared the bases and gave the Zap their first lead of the night at 4-2.
It also forced Spearfish to replace its starter, Cameron Murphy, with reliever Zach Romans.
“My teammates came up big. I came up with two outs, so my teammates had to extend the inning for me to get the opportunity,” Segraves said. “I was just looking for something to drive and give our team a chance to score a couple of runs. Just wanted to stay relaxed, and I got a good pitch to hit and did well with it. But, yeah, it all comes down to my teammates getting on (base) first.”
On the mound, Abel Anzaldua toed the rubber Sunday for his sixth start of the summer. He was solid for Oahe, as he went 5.2 innings with a season-high five strikeouts on 108 pitches. Anzaldua also allowed sixt hits, four walks and two runs (both earned).
The righty from Mission, Texas said Sunday was one of his “better outings this summer.”
“I think I did excellent,” he said. “I woke up feeling great.”
Anzaldua explained the reasoning behind his impressive performance.
“I just perfected my pitches,” he said. “I came from the stretch today. Usually, I’m a windup guy — Everything was working great. I only walked two batters. You know, (I) did my best out there.”
Anzaldua confirmed that he will go from the stretch for the rest of the summer.
“I’m still young, got my whole college career ahead of me,” he said. “And yeah, I’ll probably be from the stretch from now on.”
Anzaldua said this outing will not only give him confidence for the rest of this season, but also the remainder of his college career.
With two outs in the sixth, Daniel Clark replaced Anzaldua on the hill. Clark, who was credited with the loss, pitched in the seventh, as well as Quandee and Mix.
Those three went a combined 1.1 innings and totaled one strikeout and three walks. They also allowed five hits and 11 runs (nine earned).
Heck pitched the final two frames for Oahe, as he struck out four batters and gave up one hit, two walks and one run (earned).
Even though this loss hurts the Zap, Segraves noted that they won’t dwell on it with still half a season left.
“This team hates losing, I can guarantee that. We hate losing,” Segraves said. “So, we are going to think about it for a little bit. But after we leave this stadium, we’re going to flush it. That’s just the mentality that we have.”
“Completely forget about it because we have another series coming up,” he added. “And if we keep thinking about the losses, we won’t get ahead on the winning.”
Oahe has lost 22 of its 27 games so far, and Habeger admitted that “it wasn’t a great first-half” overall. But the Zap have had better fortune as of late.
After all, they just won their first series. Following Friday’s win, Oahe beat Spearfish, 6-5, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.
(Spearfish won the first matchup, 7-0. That was a make-up game from June 4 when the Zap’s home finale that day versus the Sasquatch was stopped after three innings due to rain. Therefore, Oahe’s record is now 5-22 and Spearfish is 11-14.)
The second game on Saturday, which lasted seven innings instead of nine, featured a late comeback by the Zap. They scored four runs in the seventh, capped off by Duchscherer’s walk-off infield single that scored Preston Lau and Hoffman.
“I’m feeling like we’re turning the season around,” Habeger said. “We had a couple of good wins. We took the series, which is our first one. That’s big.”
Despite only five wins so far for Oahe, Segraves expressed confidence in his bunch.
“I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people in the second-half,” he said.
The Zap open their second-half of the season with nine games in as many days against some of the top teams in the Indepence Baseball League.
They begin with three games at Casper (Wyoming) versus the 12-10 Spuds. Then it's onto Fremont, Nebraska for three games with the 17-7 Moo. Oahe follows that with a three-game homestand versus the Nebraska Prospects (14-3).
“Looking as a coach towards the second-half, we got nine games in nine days. And they’re all really tough opponents,” Habeger said. “A lot of traveling, a lot of tough opponents. So, you know what? We just got to bare down and play our game. We’ve really turned it around, I think, as far as chemistry and stuff goes. I think we’re going to carry that through, and we’ll be good.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.