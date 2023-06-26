The Oahe Zap wrapped up their first-half of the 2023 season Sunday at Hyde Stadium with a 14-5 loss to the Spearfish Sasquatch.

Oahe led 4-2 after six innings. But an 11-run seventh by Spearfish put a dagger in the Zap’s side, and the home team couldn’t recover from it.

Trevor Segraves

Oahe's Trevor Segraves hits the ball during Friday's matchup with the Sasquatch. He went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's finale.
Gavin Starcher

Gavin Starcher pitched six innings for the Zap on Friday. He finished with four strikeouts.
Jared Heck

Oahe's Jared Heck went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs in Friday's game versus Spearfish.

