featured top story Zap's offense explodes for 20 hits in 15-13 win over Sasquatch By Austin Nicholson anicholson@capjournal.com Austin Nicholson Assistant Sports Editor Jun 23, 2023 There was no shortage of offense Friday at Hyde Stadium, as the Oahe Zap outlasted the Spearfish Sasquatch, 15-13.Friday's win ended a five-game skid for Oahe (4-20-1).Not only did the Zap tally a season-high in runs, but they also racked up a season-best 20 hits. And out of the 11 total batters that Oahe brought to the plate, nine of them got a knock.Designated hitter Jared Heck shined for the home team, going 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs.Oahe catcher Trenton Duchscherer went a perfect 4-for-4 and recorded two RBIs and two walks. Zap first baseman Jacob Trusner added three hits in five at-bats with a double and four RBIs.On the mound, pitcher Gavin Starcher got the start for Oahe and went six full innings. He racked up four strikeouts while allowing 12 hits, four walks and 11 runs (seven earned) on 105 pitches.Starcher's efforts earned him his first win of the summer.The Zap's Micah Larsen toed the rubber in the seventh. In 2.0 innings of work, he struck out five batters and gave up two hits, two walks and two runs (none earned).Brady Glenn closed things out in the ninth for Oahe, as he recorded a strikeout and a walk en route to his first save this season.Up next, the Zap and Sasquatch (9-13-1) will play a doubleheader Saturday at Hyde Stadium, with Game 1 beginning at 4:05 p.m. and Game 2 at 6:35 p.m.
