Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore girls tennis player Gracie Zeeb was named this week’s PACA-Avera Athlete of the Week. Here is her nomination:
Zeeb debuted at Flight No. 6 singles this past weekend in four duals. She won her singles matches against Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls Washington, with tiebreakers taking part in both matches. Zeeb remained calm under pressure when these matches head into a tiebreaker. She played a very consistent tennis game, using strategic ball placement to help her win the point. Most notable though is Zeeb’s character both on and off the court. She is sportsmanlike in every way and truly demonstrates care and support for her fellow teammates. She truly is an upstanding young athlete and is an asset to the girls tennis team.
