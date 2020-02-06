On 1/14, title to the easterly 28’ of Lot 26R, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Terence & Nancy Wooster, Chamberlain, to Earl & Gail Moses, Fort Pierre, for $310,000.
On 1/15, title to Lot 12, Blk 5, Chateau Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Diane Arhart, Fort Pierre, to Lindee Miller, Pierre, for $184,450.
On 1/23, title to Lot 8 less the W25’, O’Day’s 1st Subdivision; Lot 11, O’Day’s 2nd Subdivision; Outlot R-1 of N2 Sec. 28-5-31, & Lot 19, O’Day’s 2nd Subdivision was transferred from BankWest, Inc., Pierre, to Jerold & Susan Vogeler, Fort Pierre, for $617,000.
On 1/24, title to Lots 5A - 8A, Fort Pierre was transferred from Kevin Tiger, Fort Pierre, to Bailey Heninger, Fort Pierre, for $156,000.
On 1/30, title to Lot 14A, a replat of Lot 14, Blk 2, Vintage Square Estates, Fort Pierre was transferred from Neil & Eileen Hodges, Pierre, to Brad & Barbara Bonhorst, Fort Pierre, for $65,000.
On 1/31, title to Lot 7A, a replat of Lot 7, Blk 6, Chateau Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Geoffrey & Matti Osterman, Chester, MT, to Kevin Tiger, Fort Pierre, for $185,000.
