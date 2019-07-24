On 7/15, title to Lot 4, Blk 8, Vintage Square Estates, Fort Pierre was transferred from Vintage Square Estates, LLC, Fort Pierre to James & Glory Hunt, Sturgis for $73,000.

On 7/16, title to Lot N, Mary Knoll Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Beverly Hughes, Fort Pierre to Charles & Shirley Swanson, Fort Pierre for $87,000.

On 7/16, title to Smith’s Tract 3, Stanley County was transferred from Patrick Anderson, Eagle Butte to Trevor & Kelsey Hupp, Fort Pierre for $385,000.

On 7/18, title to Lots 35-36, Blk 6, Fort Pierre was transferred from Neele Kruse, Fort Pierre to Kristi Anderson, Mesa, AZ for $65,000.

On 7/19, title to Lot 8 & W40’ Lot 9, H&Z Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Rita Linn, Pierre to Brio, LLC, Fort Pierre for $49,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments