On 5/06, title to Lots 1-3, Blk 4, Fort Pierre was transferred from Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, TX to Shelby Meintsma, Fort Pierre for $99,900.

On 5/13, title to Spencer’s Outlot 29A & E2 Spencer’s Outlot 28A, Fort Pierre was transferred from JCG Enterprises, Inc., Pierre to Kinsman Properties, LLC, Fort Pierre for $275,000.

On 5/28, title to Lots 1-6, Blk 13, Stanley Townsite was transferred from Reid Widvey & Kurt Kreitlow, Fort Pierre to Dominic & Julia Longo, Fort Pierre for $289,000.

On 5/29, title to Lots 3-4, Blk 2, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Neil & Molly Fulton, Vermillion to Justin & Carrie Larson, Pierre for $426,000.

On 5/03, title to Lots 3A- 4A ex. E15’ Lot 4A, Spencer’s Outlots, Fort Pierre was transferred from the Internal Revenue Service, Milwaukee, WI to Brass Tac Properties, Fort Pierre for $66,000.

On 5/31, title to Lot 19, Blk 3, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Austin & Jennifer Bernhard, Pierre to Chandler & Katherine Bartholomew, Navarre, FL for $68,000.

On 6/06, title to Lot 2, Blk 9, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Vintage Square Estates, LLC, Fort Pierre to SODAKANDOIT, LLC, Pierre for $32,000.

On 6/11, title to Lots 57-60 less S87’, Blk 30, Fort Pierre was transferred from Buell & Maxine Maberry to Jeff Alexander, Fort Pierre for $120,000.

On 6/18, title to Lots 1-6, Blk 14, Stanley Townsite was transferred from Thomas & Margaret Maher, Pierre to Reid Widvey, Pierre for $35,000.

On 6/20, title to Lots 26-30 & E2 Lot 25, Blk 30, Fort Pierre was transferred from Pat Durkin, Fort Pierre to Bruce & Brenda Lounsberry, Fort Pierre for $45,000.

On 6/24, title to Lot 17, Blk 3, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Ryan & Lesley Good, Sioux Falls to Tyler & Megan Neuharth, Mitchell for $90,000.

On 6/24, title to Lot 6, Blk 8, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Vintage Square Estates, LLC, Fort Pierre to Ryan & Tessa Krueger, Fort Pierre for $60,000.

On 6/24, title to Lot 14, Dakota Addition was transferred from Barry & Kathleen Heiss, Fort Pierre to Kurt Kreitlow & Reid Widvey, Pierre for $25,000.

On 6/26, title to Lot 18, Compton’s Cove Add., Fort Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Gail V. Miller to Gary & Patricia Baumberger, Fort Pierre for $422,500.

