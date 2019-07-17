On 5/06, title to Lots 1-3, Blk 4, Fort Pierre was transferred from Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, TX to Shelby Meintsma, Fort Pierre for $99,900.
On 5/13, title to Spencer’s Outlot 29A & E2 Spencer’s Outlot 28A, Fort Pierre was transferred from JCG Enterprises, Inc., Pierre to Kinsman Properties, LLC, Fort Pierre for $275,000.
On 5/28, title to Lots 1-6, Blk 13, Stanley Townsite was transferred from Reid Widvey & Kurt Kreitlow, Fort Pierre to Dominic & Julia Longo, Fort Pierre for $289,000.
On 5/29, title to Lots 3-4, Blk 2, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Neil & Molly Fulton, Vermillion to Justin & Carrie Larson, Pierre for $426,000.
On 5/03, title to Lots 3A- 4A ex. E15’ Lot 4A, Spencer’s Outlots, Fort Pierre was transferred from the Internal Revenue Service, Milwaukee, WI to Brass Tac Properties, Fort Pierre for $66,000.
On 5/31, title to Lot 19, Blk 3, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Austin & Jennifer Bernhard, Pierre to Chandler & Katherine Bartholomew, Navarre, FL for $68,000.
On 6/06, title to Lot 2, Blk 9, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Vintage Square Estates, LLC, Fort Pierre to SODAKANDOIT, LLC, Pierre for $32,000.
On 6/11, title to Lots 57-60 less S87’, Blk 30, Fort Pierre was transferred from Buell & Maxine Maberry to Jeff Alexander, Fort Pierre for $120,000.
On 6/18, title to Lots 1-6, Blk 14, Stanley Townsite was transferred from Thomas & Margaret Maher, Pierre to Reid Widvey, Pierre for $35,000.
On 6/20, title to Lots 26-30 & E2 Lot 25, Blk 30, Fort Pierre was transferred from Pat Durkin, Fort Pierre to Bruce & Brenda Lounsberry, Fort Pierre for $45,000.
On 6/24, title to Lot 17, Blk 3, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Ryan & Lesley Good, Sioux Falls to Tyler & Megan Neuharth, Mitchell for $90,000.
On 6/24, title to Lot 6, Blk 8, Vintage Square Estates was transferred from Vintage Square Estates, LLC, Fort Pierre to Ryan & Tessa Krueger, Fort Pierre for $60,000.
On 6/24, title to Lot 14, Dakota Addition was transferred from Barry & Kathleen Heiss, Fort Pierre to Kurt Kreitlow & Reid Widvey, Pierre for $25,000.
On 6/26, title to Lot 18, Compton’s Cove Add., Fort Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Gail V. Miller to Gary & Patricia Baumberger, Fort Pierre for $422,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.