It its ongoing series of free educational entertainment, ‘Tales on the River’ at the Fort Pierre Moose Club continued Thursday, August 8, with Paul Horsted, Custer, and his comparison of historical and modern photographs. This presentation was sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council and the South Dakota Humanities Council.
In Horsted’s book, “Black Hills Yesterday and Today,” he displays photos from the 1974 Black Hills Expedition (often referred to as the Custer Expedition) that he matches to recent photos taken from the exact same locations. The resulting "then and now" pictures reveal insight into history, development, ecology and more. Horsted puts the photos side-by-side, emulating the 1874 method of three-dimensional viewing. “Do you remember the kids’ toy Viewmaster? Kind of like that,” explained and illustrated Horsted.
In 1874, the United States Army sponsored the Black Hills Expedition. Led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, the 1,000-plus person “small town on wheels” began July 2, starting out from Fort Abraham Lincoln in the Dakota Territory (near today’s Bismarck, North Dakota), and returning August 30. Its mission was to scout for possible fort locations, find a route to the southwest, and to investigate the possibility of gold mining. The expedition, which included the 7th Cavalry, arrived in the Black Hills on July 22. With the trip starting out and finishing by covering vast plains, the expedition was actually in the Black Hills for only about three weeks. A two-day stop was on land in the present-day town of Custer, and a five-day stop (the longest) was about three miles east of today’s Custer on French Creek.
“This 1874 expedition went by a half mile from a lot of today’s people’s houses,” said Horsted. Guided by Indian scouts (Arikara, Ree and Sioux), the group included five newspaper reporters who did “almost an hour by hour reporting.” A team of mapmakers, even men who made up a 16-piece brass band, and a photographer were part of the expedition. Since 1874, three diaries have been found and added to the historical accounting. “We know there are more old diaries out there, we just don’t know where,” said Horsted.
The expedition was also documented by William H. Illingworth, a British photographer who was selected by the then-Captain William Ludlow, who was the expedition engineer and lead map-maker. Ludlow financed Illingworth's photography and paid him $30 per month (paid as a teamster) to provide photographic plates for the U.S. Army. The wagon carrying Illingworth's equipment is estimated to have weighed around 400 pounds.
Illingworth produced about 70 glass plates of landscapes and portraits of expedition members. After the expedition, Illingworth did not give Ludlow the six sets of plates as agreed, only one partial set. Later, Ludlow discovered that a photographic firm was offering for sale complete sets of Illingworth's images of the expedition. Ludlow escaped embezzlement charges on a legal technicality, and the negatives stayed in Illingworth's possession until his death.
During his life, Illingworth produced approximately 1,600 negatives of the West and Midwest. Many of these photos still exist in collections due to Illingworth’s son who found the negatives in an attic, and later sold his father's collection to a Mr. Bromley, who in 1919 sold the Black Hills images for $60 to the South Dakota State Historical Society. Because of Illingworth's work, historians know the exact boundaries and layouts of some of the Black Hills Expedition’s camps, the condition of the Black Hills forests and streams, and the appearance of many of the soldiers and civilians who were on the expedition.
The free weekly ‘Tales on the River’ programs start at 7 p.m. and go for approximately an hour. A light supper is available, starting at 6:15. For more information, call Barb Wood at 567-3597.
