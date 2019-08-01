The 50th Annual Central South Dakota 4-H Rodeo will be held at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre this weekend, Saturday August 3 and Sunday August 4.
Both days will see a full rodeo program of timed events and rough stock events. 4-H competitors from across the state ages 8 - 19 will compete both days in two arenas. Youth are competing for a chance to qualify for the state 4-H Rodeo Finals event which will be held in Fort Pierre August 16-18.
Rodeo Action begins at 9 a.m. both days. There is no admission to the event. A full concession stand is available beginning with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. both days under the grandstands. On Sunday morning a non-denominational church service will be held at 8 a.m.
The event runs with a multitude of volunteer workers and multiple local business and personal sponsors. And all are invited to attend, help out or sponsor a part of the weekend’s events.
History
The Central South Dakota 4-H Rodeo in its 50th year was one of the first 4-H Rodeos held in the state of South Dakota.
Several Hughes and Sully counties residents began one of the first two 4-H rodeos in the state, in 1969. Some of those who started the event remain involved, but now . they are helped out by a fourth generation of family members.
This South Dakota 4-H rodeo program has grown in magnitude and is one of the premier youth rodeo programs in the country. Many of the young competitors in that first 4-H rodeo have gone on to excel in all levels of rodeo, including World Champions and NFR qualifiers Billy, Robert and Dan Etbauer; Jill Schimkat; Jake Rinehart; Ardie Maier; Thad Bothwell; Marty Jandreau; Jesse Bail; Brian Fulton; and Marty Melvin.
The SD 4-H Rodeo program is one of the largest and most successful youth development efforts in the nation. Competitors excel in and out of the arena developing animal husbandry knowledge, sportsmanship and responsibility while developing rodeo talents that earn them berths in competition opportunities and academic scholarships through high school and college. The 4-H rodeo program in South Dakota now includes 25 regional rodeos and a state championship rodeo that is held in Fort Pierre in August.
Today’s 4-H Rodeo
More than 300 youth rodeo competitors will gather at the Stanley County Fairgrounds for two action packed days of rodeo. If you look and listen closely, you will realize that many of the volunteers, rodeo personnel and contestants will be carrying on a western tradition started 50 years ago by grandparents and community leaders in Central South Dakota.
4-H is a national youth development program that focuses on youth gaining life, career and personal skills in children ages 8 to 19. Project areas range from Rodeo, all livestock areas, photography, rocketry, leadership, citizenship, community service.
South Dakota’s success in producing professional rodeo athletes is often credited to the 4-H program where youngsters get the experience, skill development, and mentoring that prepares them to compete worldwide in the sport of rodeo. Many of those young 4-H rodeo competitors go on to excel in High School, College and amateur and professional rodeo
One of the key ingredients of the 4-H rodeo program is the family and community support and mentoring. While rodeo is an individual sport the common thread is the rodeo tradition and western way of helping each other. Many of the 4-H rodeo graduates will be volunteering at the rodeo this weekend and mentoring and encouraging the youngsters that are now where they once were.
