Saturday, Feb. 22
1. Legislative Coffee at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Don’t miss this chance to speak with your local legislators before the 2020 legislative session ends. Senator Jeff Monroe and Representatives Mary Duvall and Tim Rounds will be present to hear constituents’ concerns and give an update on the bills that have passed and those currently being debated.
2. Family Fun Day at Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 3 p.m. Join in the kid-friendly activities that will include two movies, bouncy houses, popcorn and pop. Two feature films will be shown: “Puzzle Club Easter Adventure” and “Narnia: Prince Caspian.” The event is free and open to the public.
3. Game Feed: Izaak Walton League, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The High Plains Wildlife Association hosts this annual feast to give non-hunters a taste of South Dakota’s delicious wild game. All of the meat is donated, so a precise menu is unavailable, but you are likely to find walleye, duck, goose, pheasant, grouse, cottontail, bear, and even wild boar being served. Do your tastebuds a favor and give it a try. Tickets are $15 per person with kids ages 12 and under eating for free.
Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23
4. 48th Annual Farm, Home & Sports Show at the Ramkota River Centre, Pierre, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whether you are planning some home improvement projects, getting ready for spring planting, or gearing up for spring and summer outdoor fun, you are sure to find something of interest at this popular show featuring over 100 vendors. Admission is free and there is enough to see that you might want to attend both days.
If you have an event that you’d like to see featured here, email it to news@capjournal.com.
