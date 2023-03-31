No more than three cannabis dispensaries shall be allowed to operate in the territorial jurisdiction of the City of Fort Pierre at any time. Yellowstone Cannabis marks the third of three allowed in the city.
State and local officials were on hand to celebrate the opening of Fort Pierre’s newest business.
Fort Pierre Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting for Yellowstone Cannabis Wednesday afternoon, marking the third dispensary to open in Fort Pierre. According to city ordinance, no more than three cannabis cultivating facilities are allowed to operate in Ft. Pierre at any given time.
Dave Bonde, executive director with the Fort Pierre Development Corporation, was on hand. “Welcome to Fort Pierre, we’re glad you’re here and you’ve got a nice building and we’re looking forward to your future with us in Fort Pierre,” Bonde said.
Also present was Fort Pierre’s mayor Gloria Hanson. “We are so happy to welcome you and this business to Fort Pierre. As you can tell we got a lot going on, there’s going to be a new street out here when we are done,” said Hanson.
Board president Lyle Magorien was there, not just to celebrate a new business for the town, but to welcome a new neighbor. “We know what a huge investment it is, we’re happy you made it here. Happy to be neighbors and we’ll do the best that we can,” Magorien said.
Jake Johnson, CEO of Black Hills Cannabis Care, is also a Fort Pierre native. While his business has taken him to the Black Hills, his heart remains in Fort Pierre evident by his proclaimed longing to serve medical card holders in his hometown. “Ever since I was a little kids driving by the bridge here I always thought ‘wow what a terrific place to do business that would be’,” Johnson said during his speech.
Johnson has been grateful for the support from the city with cutting through the red tape. “I’ve been very impressed with the way the city of Fort Pierre handled the licensing process, all the administrative work that goes behind it,” Johnson said.
He explained how they intend to differentiate themselves from other dispensaries. “Something that we’re doing is we’re growing a lot of mixed light, living organic soil. It's all kind of natural, organic product. Giving that to medical cardholders who want to have a kind of a natural experience with cannabis. Not only that, we’re also providing the hydroponic grown product, which is kind of like the higher strength, higher quality cannabis. We want to provide both products to people,” Johnson said.
Employees are also ready to help those seeking the medication. “We're thrilled to be the third option. Give patients another opportunity, another choice on products that will help them with their ailments they might be dealing with whatever they might be,” Tony Jockheck said.
“The beautiful thing about the three that are in town, we all provide different products. The two other stores, they grow their own different types of strains and different options they have for their patients and same for us. So that's the beautiful thing about what we’re doing here. It's almost kind of like a farmers market, everyone brings in their own different products,” Jockheck said.
