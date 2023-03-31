Cannabis dispensaries
Buy Now

No more than three cannabis dispensaries shall be allowed to operate in the territorial jurisdiction of the City of Fort Pierre at any time. Yellowstone Cannabis marks the third of three allowed in the city.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

State and local officials were on hand to celebrate the opening of Fort Pierre’s newest business.

Fort Pierre Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting for Yellowstone Cannabis Wednesday afternoon, marking the third dispensary to open in Fort Pierre. According to city ordinance, no more than three cannabis cultivating facilities are allowed to operate in Ft. Pierre at any given time.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments