The legendary Tibbs team roping family will soon launch a fourth generation into the sport.
Zane and Katie Tibbs’ sons Rowdy, 2, and Ryatt Tibbs, 1, are sure to get into team roping, which involves riding horses and then roping the horns and legs of a steer in the fastest possible time.
It’s something the toddlers’ great-grandfather Rocky Tibbs, who co-owns Tibbs Feed in Fort Pierre with his wife, Norma, has done since the 1950s. At age 76, Rocky Tibbs still competes and will participate in the Wrangler Team Roping Championships starting at noon on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Stanley County Fairgrounds.
The event is free to spectators.
Last year’s championships featured more than 800 teams, according to promoter Steve Haynes, owner of Haynes Team Productions in Shepherd, Montana. Haynes said this year’s championship expects competitors from North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Montana and Wyoming in addition to 900 head of cattle.
“We will be giving away a couple of saddles, a couple buckles,” he said, noting that last year the top team won $8,000. “It’s fun to watch and good family entertainment.”
During the last 55 to 60 years, Rocky Tibbs went home with at least 25 saddles and 80 belt buckles from team roping competitions.
Rocky Tibbs doesn’t plan to retire.
“It’s ain’t really harder (at my age), it just don’t come as easy,” he said.
His sons Rocky Lane Tibbs, 56, and Raymond Tibbs, 53, and grandchildren, Zane Tibbs, 30, and Layna Tibbs, 21, followed in his footsteps. Layna and Zane Tibbs’ wife, Katie, also barrel race.
The Tibbs family will compete this weekend.
“We just go to try to win,” Rocky Tibbs said.
Norma Tibbs has grown pretty comfortable with her family’s passion. She’s followed her husband of 57 years and the rest of the family to thousands of competitions in places like Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and North and South Dakota.
“They know what they’re doing,” she said. “You can always have a wreck. The horse could fall down or trip, but you just assume everything will be alright.”
Stanley County owns the fairgrounds and rents them to promoters like Haynes for $800 a day, fairgrounds manager Scott Deal said. That fee was recently increased from $700 or $750 is Deal’s recollection.
“We’re not really in it to make money, but to bring business to town and pay our bills like insurance, electricity and wages,” he said.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
