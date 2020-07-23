The Pierre Trappers hosted the Western Nebraska Pioneers at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Wednesday in the first game of a two-game series.
The Trappers opened the game with a solo home run in the first inning by Nick Grossman. They extended that lead to 2-0 when Tyler Wiltshire came across to score. A run by the Pioneers in the fourth inning was answered by three for the Trappers. The sixth inning was when things started to fall apart for the Trappers. The Pioneers scored three runs in the sixth inning and two runs in the eighth inning to take the lead. The Trappers were unable to score any runs in the final inning. The Pioneers came away with a 6-5 victory.
The game was filled with emotion. The third inning saw Trappers outfielder Carson Max take a pitch to the face. He was taken out of the game, but should be okay according to reports. Max was replaced in the lineup by Jake Collins. The ninth inning saw Trappers catcher Alex Gonzales get ejected from the game after arguing with the home plate umpire.
Carson Cody earned the victory on the mound for the Pioneers. He allowed zero runs on two hits in two innings. Mikito Barkman threw one scoreless inning in relief to earn the save.
Peyton Zabel took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed two runs on three hits in one and two-thirds innings, walking three and striking out three.
The Trappers (11-15) will host the Pioneers (11-15) in the final game of the two-game series on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. The gameday promotion is YMCA Night.
