For the month of July, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Customers was unchanged from June. This has triggered a war of words between Democrats, who crow about “zero percent inflation” for July, and Republicans, who say the Democrats are now trying to “deny there’s inflation.”

Both have a point. Inflation did not increase in July, and that may (or may not) be a sign that inflation has peaked or is close to peaking. But inflation remained elevated. The overall inflation rate for the past 12 months is 8.5 percent — a point that Democrats tend to gloss over.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Tags

Load comments