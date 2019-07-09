Residents of Pierre and Fort Pierre have expressed some concern about heavy road working equipment that was stationary all fall, but is now moving and doing work south of Ft. Pierre, on US Highway 83.

According to Kristi Sandol, Communications Manager for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, there is a project 1.25 miles south of Ft. Pierre on US 83. It involves half a mile of grading on US 83 to the intersection of SD 1806.

