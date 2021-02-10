South Dakota will move into vaccinating people 70 years old or older next week, according to Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon. During a State Health Department news conference Wednesday morning, Malsam-Rysdon said she is confident the adjustment will continue to help get people vaccinated for COVID-19 and protect vulnerable age groups.
The state’s vaccine allocation has continued to increase, with next week’s allocation increasing by 5.4% for a total of 13,550 doses. Malsam-Rysdon reiterated that the state is in a strong position nationally in terms of vaccine rollout.
In addition to the state’s five major healthcare providers doing vaccinations, the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is rolling out beginning next week. The program is a collaboration between federal and state governments with pharmacies to increase access to the vaccine. The four initial retail participants are Walmart, Hy-Vee, Lewis Drug, and any pharmacy supplied by Cardinal Health, although more locations will be added as supply allows. An initial 13 pharmacies statewide, including Brothers Pharmacies, Inc., at 212 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, are participating in the program. No West River pharmacies are on the initial list of providers.
The initial allotment for retail pharmacies is 2,600 doses, which are not factored into the state’s weekly allocation. The retail pharmacy program will follow the state vaccination plan, meaning when it begins next week the vaccinations will focus on people aged 70 and over in group 1D. People can sign up to get vaccinated through a pharmacy here: https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/Vaccine/ProviderMap/default.aspx.
Statewide, so far 129,541 total doses have been administered among 89,050 different people. That means 13% of the state population has gotten at least one dose, and 5.8% of the population has been fully vaccinated. In Hughes County, 2,945 doses have been given to 2,132 people. In Stanley County, 422 doses have been given to 301 people.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the state has seen an 8% decrease in new cases over a seven-day period from the prior seven day average. The state reported 550 total new cases over the last seven days. Clayton said the state’s case and death rates are now well below other states.
Clayton said the state continues to conduct surveillance for the COVID-19 variants detected in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wyoming, but neither the U.K. variant, South African variant or the Brazilian variant have yet been identified in South Dakota.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health reported 111 new confirmed cases, 64 probable cases, and 2,151 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. There are 97,672 total confirmed cases and 11,908 total probable cases. One hundred and nine people are currently hospitalized and 1,815 people have died due to COVID. In Hughes County, there are 46 active cases and 33 deaths, and in Stanley County there are eight active cases and two deaths, according to data updated daily by the DOH.
