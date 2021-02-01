“There is no one righteous, not even one; there is no one who understands; there is no one who seeks God. All have turned away, they have together become worthless; there is no one who does good, not even one.” Romans 3:10-12.
We live in and inhale daily the awful stench of self-affirmation. I’m not sure how it all started, but I strongly suspect it was when we willfully tossed parental discipline out the window. Everyone gets a trophy, no one loses, no one fails a grade and everyone’s a winner.
A modern-day rendition of the above scripture passage might read as such: All are righteous, there is good in everyone. The quest for knowledge serves only to feed our ever-swelling personal ego. There’s no need to seek after a god for evolution is our creator and self is our god. However we chose to live is right and our own self-worth far exceeds any negative comment. All do good and everyone deserves high praise.
My dad was a disciplinarian. He was an officer in the 8th Army Air Force and a Military Police. Dad pulled no punches (so to speak) when it came to discipline in the home and the necessity for children to be rightfully submissive to their parents.
We didn’t sit down to discuss why our youthful feelings were bruised because of parental negatives. Our job, as children in the home, was that of honor and obedience. Furthermore, when we decided to “go our own way” then consequences were on the near horizon, and yes — sometimes with a belt on the backside.
Once, when telling this story, afterward someone suggested that I must have really hated my parents. “Hate”, I retorted, “Quite the contrary, I loved my parents and not out of fear but rather out of complete respect.” You see, I loved them because they first loved me.
The first beatitude Jesus gave reads: “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” My parental instruction plainly taught that God is sovereign and that I am a sinner in need of a Savior. It took a few years for this to sink in, mind you, but when it did, it plunged to the depths of my soul.
Mom and Dad were right. All have sinned, all have come short of the glory of God, and all have turned away. I was certainly one of the “all,” so one night, in January of 1977, I surrendered my heart to Jesus. I confessed to Him my sin and in repentance, I fell at the foot of Calvary’s cross.
Reverend John Newton, the great English preacher, is quoted saying: “Although my memory's fading, I remember two things clearly: I am a great sinner and Christ is a great Savior.”
I have no need of self-affirmation. God has done this for me by the blood of His Son, Jesus Christ.
