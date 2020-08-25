Releasing domesticated ducklings to the wild could be their ugly death sentence, as proven at Capitol Lake in Pierre.
“Recently, on a mid-August Friday, my husband, Norm, and I stopped off at Capitol Lake while on date-night,” said Pierre resident Tricia Harrod. “We noticed a flock of domesticated ducks. Some looked okay and some had been injured in the past.” One, a female white Pekin, caught their eye. “She was so pretty and friendly we knew she had recently been dropped off there. She was very healthy and could not have been there long.”
They thought it would be nice to bring the flock some duck food. “Saturday, we arrived at Capitol Lake. There were white feathers scattered all around.”
The Harrods had learned so much about ducks through their own previous fowled up adoption of ducklings as temporary pets to be released into the wild as adults.
In the Spring of 2018 they bought two ducklings at Runnings. “So cute, so fluffy, and sweet looking, we just had to surprise the kids with a couple,” said Tricia. “We picked out two with the idea that they would make great pets … just keep them for a few months until they were adults and they would fly away and live happily ever after. Not so!”
Most ducks for sale are domesticated. They are not able to fly away; they are too large. They are intended as pets, egg producers, or meat. The three Harrod kids soon became very attached to these two ducklings, Hansel and Gretel. “Our 12 year old, Matthew, especially loved Gretel and would ‘fly’ him around our yard letting him flap his wings while he held him up and ran,” said Tricia.
“A few months later, we learned the hard way how vulnerable domesticated ducks really are. Neighborhood dogs attacked and killed our ducks while in their pen. Our kids were devastated,” said Tricia. “My husband couldn’t stand to see how upset the kids were.”
In September, the parents mail-ordered six ducklings. They chose two Saxony, one Jumbo Pekin, one Welsh Harlequin, and two Silver Appleyard. The anticipation grew.
“The Post Office called us at 5:30 in the morning. The three-day-old ducklings had arrived,” said Tricia. The kids named the ducklings Dynomite, Ming-Ming, Nibbles, Toki, Lulu, and Lucy.
This time, the ducks are intended as life-long pets, and have a fully enclosed pen with a roof. The Harrod family has learned ducks make wonderful, affectionate pets if hand-raised. The ducks even sit with and sleep on the kids as the kids do their homework. “It is common to see our family out in the yard with our ducks foraging nearby, occasionally coming over for a hug, a pet or treat,” said Tricia. The ducks swim in a kiddie pool.
“As we learned about domesticated ducks, we started noticing them showing up during late summer or early fall at Capitol Lake,” recalled Tricia. “We first found a pair in the parking lot. They were in poor shape, and in need of the human care they were used to.” The family asked and was allowed to take the ducks; eventually finding a good home for them.
Then the date-night sighting at Capital Lake, with white feathers scattered all around.
“The beautiful white Pekin was sitting by herself in the lawn under full sunshine, in spite of the hot humid day,” recalled Tricia. “I slowly approached her, she did not move. She could not move. She had been attacked leaving her immobile and in pain. A few hours earlier she had been completely healthy, but now she would not live much longer without care.
Teen daughter, Keyana, said, “Mom, if we leave her here she will die.” They took the near-dead duck home. “The attacker must have been a dog, as her reaction to a neighbor dog’s bark indicated great fear,” said Tricia. The family began doctoring the duck, with honey and more conventional fowl medications.
They warned themselves that the duck might not make it. Still, the family became attached. Norm suggested ‘Honey’ as a name, since they were using honey to help heal the wounds, and because the wounded duck was so sweet.
The duck barely moved the first two days. Eventually it slowly became mobile, and very vocal. Honey will never regrow the feathers and skin that was lost on her underbelly. When otherwise fully healed in a couple of weeks, she will join the other six ducks. “Ducks are very social, but the flock will need to re-establish the 'pecking’ order. This will take time, and a few tussles among them,” said Tricia. Now the Harrod coop is at capacity.
Believe it or not, it was the 10-year old daughter, Jenna, who stated it pretty well, “Domesticated ducks are not temporary pets. If you buy them, you must keep them and care for them.”
“The ducks at Capital Lake are so beautiful. The large ones walking the grounds are all so vulnerable. I just wish people understood that ducks are not throw-away pets,” said Tricia.
