Here is a glance at the eight wind-energy projects that received approval for construction in South Dakota from the Public Utilities Commission between June 2018 and July 2019, along with two others (**) now under consideration. Projects are listed chronologically by approval date. Most projects have a completion date of sometime in 2020, though some may be completed in late 2019.

Name  County Turbines Project cost/Megawatts

  • Crocker Clark 120 $600 million/400 MW
  • Dakota Range Grant/Codington 72 $380 million/302 MW
  • Prevailing Wind B. Homme/C. Mix/Hutch. 61 $100 million/220 MW
  • Dakota Range III Grant/Roberts 42 $200 million/151 MW
  • Deuel Harvest N. Deuel 112 $400 million/310 MW
  • Crowned Ridge Grant/Codington 130 $400 million/300 MW
  • Triple H Hyde 92 $300 million/251 MW
  • Sweetland Hand 71 $240 Million/200 MW
  • Crowned Ridge II** Cod./Deuel/Grant 132 $425 million/301 MW
  • Tatanka Ridge** Deuel 56 $216 million/155 MW

Totals 888 $3.26 billion/2,590 MW

Notes: Information from S.D. PUC; project costs may include construction, taxes and landowner payments; megawatt listing is for maximum electricity-generation capacity. Projects with asterisks (**) are now under consideration by the PUC.

