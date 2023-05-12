featured Yankton Avenue from Pleasant Drive to Prospect Avenue closed Capital Journal Staff May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Access to Yankton Avenue from both Pleasant Drive and Prospect Avenue is closed until furthernotice. Access will be maintained to both blocks of Yankton Ave. via Capitol Ave.The closures are in place to prevent damage to temporary water infrastructure. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. - PAID ADVERTISEMENT -Lee Real Estate Most Popular If You’re Over 50 and Want To Beat Both Brain Fog and Belly Fat, Start With These Workouts Want To Live to 100? Here Are the 10 Most Important Foods To Add to Your Diet Body found in Missouri River 46 years ago identified Austin Goss: A Note of Gratitude Royal Caribbean Passengers Need to Know These Dining Tips Las Vegas Strip Gets Some Surprising Bad News Pierre's Jonathan Lyons soon to make his college baseball 'dream come to reality' Goss to pay fine, receives suspended imposition Down by the Old Missouri How To Make the Famous Tom Cruise Coconut Cake at Home - PAID ADVERTISEMENT - Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce
