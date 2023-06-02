It was another tough outing for the Oahe Zap. They lost their sixth-straight contest after Friday’s defeat to the Spearfish Sasquatch, 7-2, at Hyde Stadium in the first of a three-game set.
Spearfish scored three runs in the fourth inning, one in the eighth and three more in the ninth to win the series-opener. Oahe could only muster one run in the fourth and seventh.
Both teams finished with 10 hits, but nine strikeouts at the dish hurt the Zap.
Oahe catcher Trenton Duchscherer, shortstop Kyle Memarian and designated hitter Cy Probst each tallied two knocks.
After a William Hoch single and Probst double to leadoff the fourth, Zap third baseman Andrew Beavers brought home his squad’s first run with a two-out sacrifice fly. Hoch scored from third.
Following a single and two stolen bases by Oahe’s Gage Huffman, who started in center field and later took the mound, second baseman Jackson Mix singled to center to score Huffman with one out in the seventh.
Zap pitcher Brady Gleen got the nod to start Friday’s matchup, and the southpaw went four innings. He struck out one batter but allowed seven hits, two walks and three earned runs on 80 pitches. Gleen was credited with the loss.
Boone Lasater cooled off Spearfish’s bats once he took over in the fifth. In three innings of work, he kept the Sasquatch hitless and recorded one strikeout.
Zap righty Brandon Villabrille toed the rubber in the eighth, where he allowed two hits, one walk and an earned run.
In the ninth, John Patty entered from Oahe’s bullpen, but he struggled. Patty could only record the first out, as he gave up a knock, two walks and three earned runs.
Huffman moved from center field to the hill to get the final two outs, and he did so via strikeout and a ground out.
The Zap will look to even the series Saturday when they take on the Sasquatch at Hyde at 6:35 p.m.
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.