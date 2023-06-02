Andrew Beavers

Andrew Beavers drove in one of Oahe's two runs versus Spearfish Friday at Hyde Stadium. Zap dropped their series-opener against the Sasquatch, 7-2.

It was another tough outing for the Oahe Zap. They lost their sixth-straight contest after Friday’s defeat to the Spearfish Sasquatch, 7-2, at Hyde Stadium in the first of a three-game set.

Spearfish scored three runs in the fourth inning, one in the eighth and three more in the ninth to win the series-opener. Oahe could only muster one run in the fourth and seventh.

